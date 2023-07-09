ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of cyclists from 40 different states will stop by Fairport on Monday as part of the yearly “Cycle the Erie Canal” tour.

The cyclists left Buffalo on Sunday for the state’s biggest bike tour. 750 cyclists will be covering around 40-60 miles per day along the Erie Canalway Trail.

On Monday, the cyclists will ride through Medina to Perinton and stop in Holley, Brockport, and Spencerport. The Village of Brockport will offer high-quality amenities to visiting cyclists.

Halfway through the day, the riders will take a stop at Genesee Valley Park to either ride through the city or take a kayak along the Genesee River.

The cyclists will then stop at cafes in Pittsford and visit Schoen’s Place before ending the day at Center Park West in Fairport.

The tour, which has entered it’s 25th year, is organized by Parks & Trails New York. Paul Steely White, the executive director, says that this is more than just a simple bike tour.

“Cycle the Erie Canal weaves people and experiences together as they move through the landscape. We’ve seen grandparents riding with their grandkids. We’ve celebrated weddings of folks who have met on the tour,” said Steely White. “Riders come back again and again, bringing more friends and family to experience the tour with them. Every year we’re not only welcoming upstate New Yorkers, we’re hosting folks from all over the United States and the world.”

For those looking to keep track of the entire eight-day ride to Albany, you can do so by visiting Cycle the Erie Canal’s website by clicking here.