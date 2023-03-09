ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Assembly Bill A114, which has been introduced and been in committee in the New York State Senate, is looking to legalize the adult use of certain natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogens. The bill includes hallucinogens such as psilocybin, commonly known as “magic mushrooms.”

The bill states a “natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogen” means a plant, fungus, material, compound, mixture, or preparation, that contains various salts, isomers, chemical designations, or others. On top of psilocybin, other hallucinogens named in the bill include dimethyltryptamine (DMT), mescaline, and ibogaine. Kits, isomerization devices, and scales and balances are mentioned in the bill as well.

The bill states that possession, use, cultivation, production, creation, analysis, gifting, exchange, or sharing by or between people must be at least 21 years old.