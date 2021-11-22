Sexual harassment, COVID book, nursing home deaths: Full Cuomo impeachment report released

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo attends the Tribeca Festival Welcome Lunch during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Pier 76 on June 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released a report Monday regarding allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The committee was charged by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie back in March to determine whether the governor engaged in acts that may have justified impeachment, after Cuomo faced accusations of sexual harassment, misreporting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and misuse of state resources for his COVID-19 book.

The report (full document below) concluded:

Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct.

The former governor utilized state resources and property, including work by Executive Chamber staff, to write, publish and promote his book – a project for which he was guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit.

The former governor was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19.

The investigation included the review of hundreds of thousands of documents, approximately 600,000 — including photographs and text messages, BlackBerry PIN messages, emails, recordings of phone calls, social media accounts, video recordings, memos, transcripts, and other materials.

The investigation included interviews, proffers or review of depositions with more than 200 people and also involved the review of statements and writings by Cuomo and his counsel throughout the investigation.

The judiciary committee’s investigation was conducted by an independent legal firm, Davis Pol and Wardwell LLP. In their conclusion, the investigators stated that Cuomo and his counsel refused to comply “in any meaningful way” with the investigation’s requests and subpoenas.

Cuomo resigned in August following bombshell report from New York Attorney General Letitia James that concluded he sexually harassed numerous women, including former and current state employees.

That nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

People interviewed for the attorney general’s report included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, New York State Police troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor. They also reviewed more than 74,000 piece of evidence, including documents, emails, text messages, audio files and pictures.

Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, has challenged the credibility of the attorney general’s report, multiple times, saying it was politically motivated as James has since announced her own run for governor.

Cuomo’s legal team has submitted an application to change the findings of the attorney general’s report, and for James to recuse herself from any involvement of her office’s dealings with Cuomo.

“The August 3rd report is materially misleading, it is flawed, and it is unreliable,” Glavin said.

Full report

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.