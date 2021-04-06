Cuomo announces Essential Workers Monument Advisory Committee

NEW YORK (WTEN) — At a publicity event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced an Essential Workers Monument Advisory Committee.

Cuomo said the commission announced Tuesday will be charged with finding a location for and designing a memorial thanking essential workers for their sacrifices throughout the pandemic.

“COVID was a war and [essential workers] were war heroes,” Cuomo said. “They gave their lives in the midst of that war to save others.

The members of the advisory committee are listed below: