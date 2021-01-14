COVID vaccination appointments canceled after scheduling link leaks

NEW YORK (WROC) — A number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been canceled after an unpublished scheduling link was shared on social media.

According to Marcy Stevens, the general counsel for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services, the link allowed people to schedule vaccination appointments at sites that had not opened yet. Those sites are located in Binghamton, Buffalo, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Stony Brook and Utica.

People who scheduled vaccinations through the unauthorized link are being notified that those appointments are canceled.