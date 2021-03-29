COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding to 30+ age group, 16+ eligibility begins April 6 in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in a major way, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

All New Yorkers 30 years and older will be eligible to begin scheduling vaccine appointments starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. Most recently, the age cutoff was for the 50-plus age group.

Furthermore, the governor says universal eligibility will go into effect for all New Yorkers over the age of 16 on April 6, nearly a month ahead of President Joe Biden’s nationwide deadline.

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID. Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance, and follow all safety guidelines.”

As of Monday afternoon, more than 9 million vaccine doses had been administered in New York, including 171,419 since Sunday’s update from the governor’s office.

Additionally, the governor’s office says more than 1.3 million doses have been administered in the past seven days, with 30% of New York’s population who has now received at least one dose.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 9,056,970

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 171,419

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,319,740

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 29.6%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 16.8%

Monday’s coronavirus data, according to the governor, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 184,530

– 184,530 Total Positive – 7,622

– 7,622 Percent Positive – 4.13%

– 4.13% Patient Hospitalization – 4,575 (+46)

– 4,575 (+46) 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.46%

– 3.46% Patients Newly Admitted – 486

– 486 Hospital Counties – 50

– 50 Number ICU – 890 (+13)

– 890 (+13) Number ICU with Intubation – 521 (-9)

– 521 (-9) Total Discharges – 160,868 (+406)

– 160,868 (+406) Deaths – 57

– 57 Total Deaths – 40,390

