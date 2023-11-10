ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local and state Republicans were in Rochester Friday to garner support ahead of an upcoming appeal over New York’s redistricting maps.

In 2014, New Yorkers voted to have an independent commission draw maps instead of the state legislature. The commission was unable to fulfill its duties, and the power went back to the legislature, which was controlled by Democrats.

Republicans sued, saying the maps were gerrymandered.

Last year, the court ruled Democrats did not follow the proper process in drawing districts. The courts redrew the maps, leading Republicans to take control.

Now Democrats are trying to undo that, calling for a new set of lines to be drawn.

The case will be heard in the New York State Court of Appeals next Wednesday.