Coronavirus hospitalizations, cases continue to climb in New York state

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus exceeded the 1,500 mark Tuesday, including an increase of more than 300 since last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced.

“While New York’s COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release.

According to the governor’s office, Tuesday’s data is as follows:

5.59% positivity rate in microclusters

2.59% positivity rate outside of microclusters

3.09% positivity rate overall statewide

128,036 tests conducted Monday

3,965 new cases

32 COVID-19 deaths

1,548 hospitalizations

296 in ICU

128 intubated

Despite the rise throughout the state, the governor’s office cited data from Johns Hopkins in saying that New York state has had the nation’s third-lowest positivity rate in the country over the past week, behind Vermont and Maine.

“While we may be tired of COVID, it is not tired of us,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s clear that COVID fatigue and a lack of compliance leads to viral spread, so it’s more important than ever that as we prepare for winter, each of us stays smart and New York Tough by taking simple everyday actions like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing. Likewise, local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state.”

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: