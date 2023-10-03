ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A $4.8 million project to rehabilitate a bridge carrying Rt. 31 over the Erie Canal in Lyons has been completed, according to the New York Department of Transportation.

The DOT said the project aimed at replacing the bridge deck, installing new guide rails, and improving general safety and smoothing travel.

The $4.8 million investment, according to the DOT, extends the life of the bridge by at least 50 more years while creating 62 new jobs during the project.

“A safe and resilient transportation network is vital to the health of New York’s local communities and the strength of our state’s economy,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

The rehabilitation of the bridge began in 2022 to replace the bearings and joints, repair the structuring steel, add a new coat of paint, and increase the width of the shoulders for bicyclists and pedestrians.