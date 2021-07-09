CONFIRMED: National Weather Service says tornado touched down in western Oneida County Thursday

Update 2:55 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage in Westernville Thursday evening.

Tornado confirmed by NWS Binghamton Storm Survey Team in Westernville NY.



An EF1 tornado touched down near Westernville, NY in Oneida County with maximum winds of up to 105 mph last evening. More information will follow this evening when the survey is completed. #nywx #Tornado — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) July 9, 2021

TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Supervisor of the Town of Western, Diane Butler, released a statement Friday that said she will be calling on Governor Cuomo and State and Federal Representatives to declare the Town of Western a disaster.

This comes after a big storm tore through much of Oneida County on Thursday.











Photos Courtesy of Cindy Rutledge

The National Weather Service will assess the damage early Friday afternoon to determine if indeed the extensive damage was caused by a tornado.

Velocity scan from storm passing through Western in Oneida County about 45 minutes ago. Rotation indicated and tree damage reported on the ground. #nywx pic.twitter.com/xoMvFvUKqc — Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) July 9, 2021

Her statement continues: