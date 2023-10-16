ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—-SUNY, CUNY, and 40 private colleges and universities are waiving application fees now throughout the month of October.

“We want students to know, there is a place for them at SUNY, and certainly CUNY and independent colleges also want to make sure students are taking a moment this fall to think about what’s their path to a brighter future and can college play a role in that,” said SUNY Chancellor, John King.

King said while application prices variety across institutions, typically one application costs around $50. If you choose to apply within these next two weeks, you can save some money.

“You’re talking about a $250 savings, which is quite significant, if you wanted to apply to five SUNY campuses,” explained King.

However, there are deadlines to apply by in order to have those fees waived.

For SUNY schools, you must submit an application between now and October 29. For CUNY schools now until October 31, and for private institutions, it’s varies throughout the month.

In a statement Lola W. Brabham, President of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities said, “New York’s independent colleges and universities remain committed to providing access and opportunity to ensure that all students can benefit from the transformative impact of higher education.”

Tuition for a SUNY school is just over $7,000 a year. There are also financial aid options.

‘For low income students, there is the availability of the federal Pell Grant Program as well as the New York State Tuition Assistance Program.

For those with middle incomes, King said the Excelsior Program is designed to make college accessible for all New Yorkers.

Participating colleges and universities can be found here: https://www.hesc.ny.gov/cam/nys-colleges-waiving-application-fees.html