ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN/WROC) — The Climate Action Council voted today to approve a statewide scoping plan that would provide zero-emission electricity and heating to homes and businesses in New York.

The 445-page document lays out New York State’s climate goals. According to the scoping plan, the goal is to achieve 70% of renewable energy by 2030, 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040, and net zero-emissions statewide by 2050.

According to the Climate Action Council, the plan will bring clean and reliable energy to New Yorkers through solar power and wind power.

The council added that homes and businesses would see modern, energy-efficient heating and cooling technologies — such as electric heat pumps and thermostats — to replace fossil-fuel heating appliances.

The council also says that there will be growth in jobs within green industries, improved healthy living for families, more efficient electric appliances and transportation options, and affordability. The plan also aims at addressing climate justice and the environmental, health, and energy struggles of disadvantaged communities.

“New York State is already a leader in solar, wind, transmission,” said Basil Seggos, DEC Commissioner. “We are at rolling those clean energy jobs into the future. This plan helps to set all of that in motion in a coordinated and collaborative way to ultimately put the state in a leadership position nationally.”

In a vote of 19 to 3, the scoping plan was approved.

Commissioner Seggos said it will help better lives and protect and expand jobs, but it will cost money

“The state is going to need a huge amount of funding,” said Seggos. “We have known that from the beginning. Thankfully, we are at a period of time where we have the federal government, state, and localities all aligned from the government side. You also have the private sector engaged. You’ve got technologies ready for market and you have the public that is firmly in support of this.”

The plan did receive criticism — while Republican Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh agrees that steps need to be taken to fight climate change, in a statement she said, “ …. Without a complete understanding of costs and solutions, we are setting the bar too high too quickly.”

Blaire Horner, the executive director for the New York Public Interest Research Group, said that this plan may be a step forward for New York’s zero-emissions plans, but it lets those responsible for climate change off the hook.

“The Climate Action Council’s plan is an important step forward in meeting New York’s science-based greenhouse gas reduction and renewable power goals,” Horner said. “But the plan lets the oil companies off the hook – the industry most responsible for the climate crisis. Any final climate package must require the oil industry to foot the bill, not New Yorkers.

Others don’t think the plan acts quickly enough.

“The reality is that this plan is actually a plan to make a plan,” said Mark Dunlea, Chair of Green Education and Legal Fund.

Just because the plan was approved, doesn’t mean the job is done— regulations still need to be added.