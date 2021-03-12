City of Watertown Firefighter who suffered medical emergency at NYS Academy confirmed deceased

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Peyton Morse, City of Watertown Firefighter, has died.

Morse, who suffered a medical emergency last week was confirmed deceased on Friday, March 12, 2021, by Watertown Fire Department Chief Matthew Timerman.

The 21-year-old Firefighter was participating in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the New York State Fire Academy at Montour Falls when the incident occurred. He was then rushed to a local hospital, where he regained a heartbeat and then airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packet Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Morse remained in the Intensive Care Unit with his wife and family beside him.

He was also a Fire Assistant Chief for the LaFargeville Fire Department.

Watertown City Fire Department shared “the families, Watertown, Shaker Road Louonville and the LaFargeville Fire Departments wish to thank everyone for the prayers and numerous displays of support. Peyton’s entire life was dedicated to helping people and he would want all of us to continue his mission in life.”

Those wishing to send flowers or donations have been directed to send them to the following:

Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association/Peyton Morse Fund

Watertown Savings Bank

111 Clinton Street, Watertown, NY 1601.

Or,

WFD Station 1/ Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Associations/ Peyton Morse in the memo link

224 South Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601.