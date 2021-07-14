Cheap Trick to close Chevy Park stage as final act for 2021 NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (WTEN) — It was announced Wednesday that Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick will perform on the Chevy Park stage as the closing act of the stage’s 2021 season at 6 p.m.

This will be the seventh appearance at the Fair for the band behind all-time hits such as “I Want You To Want Me” and “The Flame.” The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

“This is a perfect way to close the Fair’s music season – with one of the great rock bands of all time. They put on a wonderful show and this will be a great way to cap off a final day of rides, food and excitement,” said Fair Director, Troy Waffner.

Cheap Trick joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include: