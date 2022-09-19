WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo ride-share driver was tased and slapped with a slew of charges, including DWAI, after leading a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase early Monday morning.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled over Jamie Wild in the 6700 block of Ward Road around 2:57 p.m. for a traffic stop. An investigation revealed Wild was working as a ride-share driver with a passenger in his vehicle, a police report said.

The passenger complied with the deputy and stepped out of the vehicle to speak about Wild’s driving. When Wild was asked to get out of the vehicle because he was suspected of driving impaired, he hit the gas and fled the scene, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

A chase ensued, and the Buffalo man crashed his vehicle. Wild tried to run away on foot near Buffalo Street at Saunders Settlement Road, the report added. The ride-share driver was tased and taken into custody.

After he was cuffed, the deputy found an unregistered 9mm handgun in Wild’s possession.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and other traffic violations.

Wild was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment and later taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

He’s been issued appearance tickets for the Town of Wheatfield Court.