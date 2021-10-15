Buffalo native Trini Ross sworn in as US Attorney for the Western District of NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo native Trini E. Ross is now the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York.

Ross was sworn in on Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford and was nominated by President Joe Biden back in July. She was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate last month.

In her new role, Ross will oversee the prosecution of any federal criminal cases brought within Western New York’s 17 counties. Her office represents the U.S. in civil matters that arise in the Western District of New York.

Ross worked as an adjunct professor for the University at Buffalo School of Law since 2006 — she earned her Juris Doctor from U.B. in 1992. Most recently, she served as the director of investigations for the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General legal division since 2018.

Ross earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Fredonia in 1988 and her master’s degree from Rutgers University in 1990.

“It is an honor to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York,” U.S. Attorney Ross said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated staff in our office, as well as our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local levels, as we all work together to uphold the mission of the Department of Justice. I also look forward to working with our community partners as we strive to make the neighborhoods throughout our district safe and secure for all residents.”