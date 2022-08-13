CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Friday on several charges after he scammed an elderly victim while acting as an aide, NY State Police said.

Jered Menter has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree, identity theft in the first degree and forgery in the second degree — all Class D felonies.

On July 2, State Troopers say they responded to Ransome Road in Clarence for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Menter acted as an aide for an elderly victim, they said. Without authorization, Menter accessed the victim’s financial accounts, and transferred about $18,500 to himself and third-party proxies.

Authorities say Menter has engaged in this scam repeatedly, for elderly individuals across Western New York. He reportedly obtains access to financial accounts in order to transfer money to himself and other parties without the victims’ knowledge. Menter is also a suspect in a State Police case in Boston, N.Y.

He awaits sentencing with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

NY State Police said they believe more victims exist. Anyone with information should contact them at (585) 344-6200.