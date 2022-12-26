ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the deadly snowfall in Buffalo, News 8 crew traveled to the city to speak with residents. Many said that Monday felt like an upswing after a long, dark weekend.

Lynda Kaczynski of Cheektowaga, tells a story of unconditional love and perseverance from the past few days.

This Cheektowaga resident says her brother traveled a few miles in the snow, on foot, to be with their father this weekend. Their father has health concerns. pic.twitter.com/jPSlQANQVG — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) December 26, 2022

“My dad lives in Lovejoy, and he’s got a lot of health problems,” she said. “So my brother actually walked back there, two days, in the middle of the blizzard, all bundled up and then he watched the bills game there with him.”

On two separate occasions – her brother trudged through snowy, blizzard conditions to be with their dad.

“We told him to make sure he texts us when he gets back, and he said he was okay!” she said. “He’s a trooper, and he’s instilled that in his kids too,” she said.

In other parts of the region, some residents say they got lucky.

John Stachewicz of Depew spent Monday morning shoveling his driveway. But, he said he got lucky with the storm — he didn’t lose power for too long, and he got to be with family for Christmas.

“My cousin — her furnace went, they were freezing,” Stachewicz said. “You could see their breath in the video that snow coming through windows, felt bad for them.”

In the Cheektowaga/Depew area, many of the main roads were clear on Monday afternoon.

But many neighbors, like Stachewicz, were still digging out driveways.

Over in Cheektowaga — Kelvin Sharpe is digging out his truck with the help of some family members, so he can reunite with his son for Christmas.

“Everything is a tag team effort.”



This family is one of MANY out shoveling right now.



The Bills fan below just made it home from Saturday’s game in Chicago— after a series of canceled flights and sleeping in airports.

⁦@news4buffalo⁩ ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/O8LSI869xI — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) December 26, 2022

Sharpe said he was in Chicago for the Buffalo Bills game this weekend, and went through a series of curveballs to get home.

“The wind, the wind and snow drift — I mean, they said it was coming, but to see gusts of 70 miles per hour is a surprise,” Sharpe said.

“The plan was to get back Christmas morning to open gifts with my son. But our flight to Buffalo got canceled, and we grabbed another to Rochester which got canceled,” he said. “We had to fly to Cleveland just to get a rental.”

Sharpe said they had to take Route 20 because the thruway has been closed.

“But it was mostly cleared, it wasn’t too bad,” he said. “But once you start to get into Hamburg area, and all that bottom part it got really bad.”

While many Cheektowaga residents did not lose power for too long, tens of thousands of people did in the greater Buffalo area.

For those who do lose power, officials urge you to stay inside and bundle up.

Although many travel bans throughout Western New York have been lifted, residents are still encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. This will allow the plows, EMS, and other first responders the room and time to do their jobs heading into Monday night, when more snow is expected to fall.

To enforce this, police are writing tickets to anyone who is caught driving during the travel ban barring emergencies or essential worker status.

Highways — including the NYS Thruway from Exit 46 to PA — remain closed until further notice.