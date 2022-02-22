SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual New York State Fair will be featuring live performances once again in 2022.

This year’s Chevy Music Series Show will feature both rap star Nelly, and the Grammy-winning vocal group Boyz II Men. This will be the first time the boy band will return to the fair since 2009 and they will perform on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. on Monday, August 29, and will be free for those with fair admission to attend. Fair Director Troy Waffner said he is excited to welcome back the popular group.

“This group has such a long list of songs that topped the music charts that fans are probably going to be able to sing along with them the entire night,” Waffner said. “This will be a great night of classic R&B harmonies and we’re pleased to be able to bring Boyz II Men back to the Fair.”

The full list of Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced so far include The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T at 8 p.m. on August 25, Nelly at 8 p.m. on August 31, and 24KGoldn at 8 p.m. on September 2. All three concerts will take place on the Chevy Park Stage.