BodyCam Video: Jamestown police officer helps save kids and family from burning home

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police officer Mark Conklin was caught on bodycam video helping to save a family from their burning home on 116 1/2 William Street in the city around midnight on Monday.

Police officials say Conklin was a block away from the house responding to a different call, when a person walked up to him and told him a house was burning on William Street, that’s when he ran up the street.

“He took off in a dead sprint. He’s definitely a hero and did what he had to do,” said Tim Jackson Jamestown Chief of Police.

Fire officials say they arrived shortly after Conklin called the fire in to dispatch. No one was injured.

Brooke Lucas, a mother of four, lived in the home with her fiance Hector Rivera. She says if it wasn’t for her daughters waking her up, altering her to the fire, the police officer and several neighbors the situation could of ended differently.

There is a go fund me for the family.

“It doesn’t seem real. It does not seem real. But I’m thankful for everybody. The donations are amazing,” said Lucas. “I never thought people would come together and do that.”