Police respond to a fatal shooting at the Castle Hill Houses NYCHA complex in the Bronx on July 4, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

NEW YORK — A 19-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were among 13 victims in 12 separate shootings across New York City on the Fourth of July, police said Monday.

Over the course of the holiday weekend, there were an additional four shootings on Saturday and another five on Friday, police said.

A total of 26 people were shot between midnight Friday morning and midnight Monday morning, according to NYPD data. The total does not include any shootings that took place between midnight and 9 a.m. Monday.

A 19-year-old woman was left fighting for her life after she was shot in the chest on a Harlem street late Sunday night, according to authorities. The victim’s boyfriend told police an unknown man dressed all in black approached them, opened fire and then fled the scene.

She was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said the shooting appeared to be targeted, but it was unclear if the victim or her boyfriend was the intended target.

Over in the Bronx, two men were fatally shot in separate incidents on Sunday.

Rikona Kirby, 33, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and head outside of a building at the Castle Hill Houses NYCHA complex on Lacombe Avenue just before 10 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours earlier, around 4:10 a.m., two men were shot on East 172nd Street near Crotona Park East, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 22-year-old man, identified as Mamadou Bah, was shot multiple times in the torso and arm, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, and Bah was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. The 27-year-old victim was listed in stable condition.

Police were still searching for suspects in the Harlem and Bronx shootings Monday morning.

