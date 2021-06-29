Benefits temporarily increasing for New York’s Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Those who receive benefits through New York’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program will see a temporary increase in fruit and vegetable benefits, according to the state Department of Health.

Beneficiaries will temporarily receive $35 in fruit and vegetable benefits for four months thanks to funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. The law authorizes state WIC agencies to enhance the WIC benefit for a period of four months.

“Families have faced so many challenges over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, including strains on their ability to purchase adequate healthy food,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “This temporary increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables will provide much needed support to families facing food insecurity and will support all WIC families in better meeting their nutritional needs.”

Under the enhanced initiative, the fruit and vegetable benefit has been expanded from $9/month for children and $11/month for women to $35/month per participant. WIC’s vegetable and fruit benefit – known as the Cash Value Benefit (CVB) – was first introduced in 2007 as part of an effort by the National WIC Association (NWA) to increase the nutritional quality of WIC-approved foods.

New York State began implementing the CVB increase June 1, 2021 and will continue until September 30, 2021.

For more information about WIC, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/prevention/nutrition/wic/. New York State residents can find out if they are eligible for WIC by going to www.signupwic.com.