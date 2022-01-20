Beer and wine now allowed in New York movie theaters

The ruling from the NYSLA goes into effect Thursday, and theaters can now apply for licenses.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fans of movies, movie theaters, and adult beverages rejoice.

The New York State Liquor Authority confirmed Thursday that beer and wine can now be served in theaters across New York.

The ruling goes into effect immediately, and theaters can start applying for licenses Thursday.

Theaters that also operate as restaurants can serve all kinds of alcohol, as well. The ruling was made during a full board meeting on Wednesday, and follows a request from the National Association of Movie Theater Operators.

“The SLA’s Full Board voted to issue a Declaratory Ruling that under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, businesses operating movie theaters are eligible to apply for a tavern-wine or restaurant-wine license, without the need for a restaurant menu and table service, provided that alcoholic beverage sales are incidental to their operations as a movie theater,” the New York State Liquor Authority said in a statement.

