(WETM) – With real-feel temperatures expected to reach almost 100 degrees in the Southern Tier, New Yorkers should be sure to keep themselves safe and hydrated, according to local officials.

On July 6, all of the Southern Tier fell under a weather alert that warned the heat index (which combines heat and humidity to create a “real-feel” temperature) would reach up to 98 degrees. The Steuben County Department of Emergency Services said that with temperatures and humidity like these, it’s crucial to keep yourself safe.

Cooling down

If you need a place to cool down, why not go to your air-conditioned local library or shopping mall?

New York State also has a list of “official”, reported cooling centers across the state. These include places like libraries, colleges, and rec centers.

Slow down and drink up

Emergency Services said a good idea is to slow down and avoid hard physical activity outside and stay inside if possible. Lightweight and light-colored clothes are also helpful.

And of course, water, water, water. Staying hydrated is vital to handling sweltering temperatures. The CDC says that muscle cramping could be an early sign of heat-related illnesses, so it’s important to drink water often and not wait until you’re thirsty.

Steuben Emergency Services also said to avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks since they actually dehydrate your body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of dehydration can also include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, and light-headedness.

Along with drinking more-than-normal amounts of water, Steuben County also said you should eat smaller meals and eat them more often. What you eat is also important; high-protein foods can speed up your metabolism, raising your body temperature, so they’re probably best to avoid on such a hot day.