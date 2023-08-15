ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Background checks are required to buy a gun, and currently, the FBI conducts them. However, next month, New York State will get involved, tacking on charges for legal gun owners.

Starting September 13th, the New York State Police will serve as the middleman between gun owners and the FBI conducting background checks. Those checks aren’t just needed for guns anymore, ammo is included.

Last November, Governor Hochul passed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act. One of the changes made in that act included making background checks go through the State for buying both firearms and, now, also ammunition.

Currently, background checks go through the NICS or National Instant Criminal Background Check System run by the FBI. When the State takes over next month, gun owners will also have to pay a fee for these background checks. That’s an extra $9 for firearms and $2.50 for ammunition.

Brandon Lewis is the owner of The Firing Pin, a shooting range and retailer in Bergen. He says having an additional layer to go through is going to take more time and money while possibly creating safety issues.

“And we already pay our federal tax dollars that already go towards the FBI NICS system that directs the background checks,” says Lewis. “And they’re still going to do the background checks, we just have another layer of bureaucracy in between us that has not been explained how that makes anyone safer.”

He adds you can’t stop people from acquiring what they want to acquire, explaining people will go out of state or find firearms through illegal means.

The New York State Police released a statement to us today:

“The New York State Police is currently working to implement the legislative mandate that all gun and ammunition background checks be processed through the State Police. The process for gun background checks will be similar to what currently exists. Ammunition background checks have not been required previously and will begin on September 13. The legislation requires that transaction fees be collected to fund the state background check system.”