‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean turning heads in the Capital Region

WATERFORD, N.Y. (WTEN) — It’s the iconic car made famous in ‘Back to the Future.’ With only a few in existence, one owner says owning a DeLorean is a dream come true.

“Their logo back in the day was live the dream and it’s certainly a dream having one,” said Charlie Mossey.

Since Charlie was a kid, ‘Back to the Future’ has been his favorite movie. Owning a DeLorean was a dream, but not one he foresaw happening. Production for the iconic car ended in 1982 after only 9,000 of them were made.

Charlie and a few other drivers started a local group for DeLorean owners in Northern New York. They meet up to go for drives, grab ice cream and I’m sure, time travel.

In high school, his automotive teacher at Shen High School came into ownership of a DeLorean. When Mossey found out he was amazed!

Years later his mentor would pass away. His family didn’t want to take care of the car, so Mossey offered to purchase it as a way to honor his mentor’s memory.

As a college student, he couldn’t do it alone, so he asked his dad for help.

“He’s a good kid, I mean he works hard, he’s in college he puts 180 percent into everything he does… so I’m proud of it, reward him with something he’s really going to appreciate, it’s something he takes care, he has pride in,” said Chuck Mossey.

With only 15,000 miles, Mossey says he plans to have the car for the rest of his life. He only drives it during summers.