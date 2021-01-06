Attorney General warns of scam targeting seniors

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Attorney General Letitia James is warning seniors could be targeted by fraudsters posing as one of their grandchildren. Last year the Federal Trade Commission received 24,545 complaints of individuals impersonating family members and friends, with 1,359 of those complaints coming from New York.

The “grandparent scam” is a common phone scam in which seniors receive a call from someone claiming to be their grandchild. Emergency situations the scammer may use to create a sense of urgency include things like: a DWI arrest, mugging or a broken down car.

Scammers will often explicitly tell the grandparent not to call the grandchild’s parents because the parents will be mad or will worry too much.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many grandparents have not seen their grandchildren for months and may be especially susceptible to this common and despicable scam.

I urge all New Yorkers to be on the alert for this type of fraud, and to protect themselves and their family members by following these tips. We should all be speaking with elderly family members and warning them that scammers are ready to prey on their love of family in an effort to take their money.”

— Attorney General Letitia James

The scammers, who sometimes pose as attorneys, bail bondsmen or law enforcement, often call in the middle of the night or early in the morning hoping to catch their victims when they’re not alert enough to ask questions.

Victims are often instructed that they have to mail cash payments or go out and buy prepaid debit or gift cards and to call back and read the serial number on the cards, allowing the scammer to immediately transfer the funds.

Thousands of dollars can be lost, and officials say the money is rarely recovered as the scammers could be calling from anywhere in the world.

Attorney General James offers the following tips to protect against the Grandparent Scam: