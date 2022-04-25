NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she has issued guidance to state law enforcement agencies to remind them to protect tenants’ rights to organize.

In a memo sent to state law enforcement agencies, the attorney general’s office provided guidance on how to respond to complaints made by landlords, superintendents, or other individuals about tenants or invited visitors organizing within the landlord’s property.

This is to avoid law enforcement being used by landlords to violate tenants’ rights, according to the A.G.

In the memo, James said law enforcement must understand Real Property Law — as well as the protections it gives to both tenants’ and visitors’ rights — if law enforcement is called to disperse a meeting or to remove individuals.

“We have seen reports of landlords calling the police on tenants for gathering and organizing in their own buildings; actions that are well within the parameters of the law,” James said in a Monday press release “Landlords cannot use our law enforcement officers as tools to bully and threaten tenants, and my office will work to ensure that local sheriffs and law enforcement departments understand the rights of tenants across the state.”

James also told law enforcement that landlords are not allowed to interfere and/or punish tenants and other invited individuals from organizing meetings on their property, unless law enforcement is notified and determines the meeting is unlawful.

Officials say the attorney general’s office will be open for local law enforcement to advise officers on how to respond to tenant meetings and other activities.