BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is visiting Buffalo’s East Side on Wednesday.

The country’s top prosecutor is joined by Trini Ross, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, as he pays respects at the site of the Tops mass shooting, which killed 10 Black people and injured three other victims on May 14th.

An Erie County grand jury has indicted the suspect on hate crime and domestic terrorism charges, and a federal criminal complaint was released on Wednesday. detailing 26 more counts against the alleged shooter.

Six days after the attack, Garland laid out steps the Justice Department would be taking to address hate crimes.

“They bring immediate devastation. They inflict lasting fear. We will use every legal tool at our disposal to investigate and combat these kinds of hate crimes and the collateral impact that they have on the communities that they hurt,” Garland said.

Garland and Ross are scheduled to meet with family members of those killed, as well as survivors of the attack Wednesday morning.

The prosecutors are scheduled to speak to the press at 11:45 a.m. You can watch in the video player above.