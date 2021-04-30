Arbor Day: New York awards $1.18M urban and community forestry grants

NEW YORK (WWTI) — To celebrate Arbor Day, New York State has designated additional funding for urban and community forestry.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos have announced that grants totaling $1.18 million have been awarded to communities across the state. This funding will help to inventory, plant and maintain public trees.

In total, 26 projects received funding, all from different regions of the state.

“Trees are vital to our community life, public health, and our environment,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “New York State is proud to celebrate Arbor Day by awarding grants to 26 outstanding projects in communities across the state to inventory, plant, and maintain public trees. These innovative projects exemplify New York State’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our state’s natural resources, while also beautifying communities and enhancing quality of life for a greener future.”

According to the DEC, these grants are a part of the second phase of grants through its Division of Lands and Forests’ Urban and Community Forestry Program.

“Each year, Arbor Day reminds us of the importance of trees and their profound impact on our everyday lives,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Healthy community forests provide a host of environmental, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, watershed protection, flood reduction, increased property values, and improved public health.”

The projects that were granted funding on Arbor Day are listed below by region:

NORTH COUNTRY

St. Lawrence County

Village of Canton – $32,000; Tree Maintenance

CAPITAL REGION

Albany County

Town of Colonie – $60,831; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Radix Ecological Sustainability Center – $53,000; Tree Planting

Rensselaer County

Village of Castleton-on-Hudson – $21,250; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Cayuga County

City of Auburn – $23,000; Tree Planting

Cortland County

Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District – $34,500; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

FINGER LAKES

Livingston County

Town of Geneseo – $15,000; Tree Maintenance

Village of Avon – $50,000; Tree Maintenance

LONG ISLAND

Suffolk County

Town of Huntington – $75,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

MID-HUDSON VALLEY

Ulster County

City of Kingston – $50,000; Tree Planting

Westchester

Town of Bedford – $50,000; Tree Maintenance

Town of Somers – $35,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

NEW YORK CITY

Kings County

Gowanus Canal Conservancy, Inc. – $63,000; Tree Maintenance

The Brooklyn Queens Land Trust – $30,940; Tree Maintenance

The Green-Wood Cemetery – $75,000; Tree Planting

New York County

Randall’s Island Park Alliance, Inc. – $40,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

The Governors Island Corporation – $45,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

SOUTHERN TIER

Chenango County

Village of Oxford – $50,000; Tree Planting

WESTERN NEW YORK

Chautauqua County

City of Dunkirk – $50,000; Tree Maintenance

City of Jamestown – $31,500; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Erie County

Town of Amherst – $75,000; Tree Inventory Phase II and Management Plan

Town of Lancaster – $46,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Town of Orchard Park – $33,038; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Town of Tonawanda – $74,719; Tree Planting

Village of Lancaster – $16,032; Tree Maintenance

Niagara County

City of Lockport – $50,000; Tree Maintenance

New York State has awarded more than $12.6 million in urban forestry grants to support projects with a total value of more than $20 million in the past nine years.