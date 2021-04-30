Arbor Day: New York awards $1.18M urban and community forestry grants

NEW YORK (WWTI) — To celebrate Arbor Day, New York State has designated additional funding for urban and community forestry.
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos have announced that grants totaling $1.18 million have been awarded to communities across the state. This funding will help to inventory, plant and maintain public trees.
In total, 26 projects received funding, all from different regions of the state.
“Trees are vital to our community life, public health, and our environment,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “New York State is proud to celebrate Arbor Day by awarding grants to 26 outstanding projects in communities across the state to inventory, plant, and maintain public trees. These innovative projects exemplify New York State’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our state’s natural resources, while also beautifying communities and enhancing quality of life for a greener future.”
According to the DEC, these grants are a part of the second phase of grants through its Division of Lands and Forests’ Urban and Community Forestry Program.
“Each year, Arbor Day reminds us of the importance of trees and their profound impact on our everyday lives,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Healthy community forests provide a host of environmental, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, watershed protection, flood reduction, increased property values, and improved public health.”
The projects that were granted funding on Arbor Day are listed below by region:
NORTH COUNTRY
St. Lawrence County
- Village of Canton – $32,000; Tree Maintenance
CAPITAL REGION
Albany County
- Town of Colonie – $60,831; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- Radix Ecological Sustainability Center – $53,000; Tree Planting
Rensselaer County
- Village of Castleton-on-Hudson – $21,250; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Cayuga County
- City of Auburn – $23,000; Tree Planting
Cortland County
- Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District – $34,500; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
FINGER LAKES
Livingston County
- Town of Geneseo – $15,000; Tree Maintenance
- Village of Avon – $50,000; Tree Maintenance
LONG ISLAND
Suffolk County
- Town of Huntington – $75,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
MID-HUDSON VALLEY
Ulster County
- City of Kingston – $50,000; Tree Planting
Westchester
- Town of Bedford – $50,000; Tree Maintenance
- Town of Somers – $35,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
NEW YORK CITY
Kings County
- Gowanus Canal Conservancy, Inc. – $63,000; Tree Maintenance
- The Brooklyn Queens Land Trust – $30,940; Tree Maintenance
- The Green-Wood Cemetery – $75,000; Tree Planting
New York County
- Randall’s Island Park Alliance, Inc. – $40,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- The Governors Island Corporation – $45,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
SOUTHERN TIER
Chenango County
- Village of Oxford – $50,000; Tree Planting
WESTERN NEW YORK
Chautauqua County
- City of Dunkirk – $50,000; Tree Maintenance
- City of Jamestown – $31,500; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
Erie County
- Town of Amherst – $75,000; Tree Inventory Phase II and Management Plan
- Town of Lancaster – $46,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- Town of Orchard Park – $33,038; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- Town of Tonawanda – $74,719; Tree Planting
- Village of Lancaster – $16,032; Tree Maintenance
Niagara County
- City of Lockport – $50,000; Tree Maintenance
New York State has awarded more than $12.6 million in urban forestry grants to support projects with a total value of more than $20 million in the past nine years.