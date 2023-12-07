ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident near the Temple Israel of Albany.

Police said a man fired two shotgun shells near the temple Thursday. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins stated that police heard the suspect say “Free Palestine.” The incident is now being investigated as a hate crime.

One person was taken into custody, according to police. No injuries have been reported.

The synagogue’s Rabbi said they will be moving forward with their Hanukkah celebration with the lighting of the first candle, saying “We need light in darkness.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.