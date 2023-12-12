ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Angelica’s Law, which passed in the New York State Senate in June after a 15-year effort, was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday.

The bill makes it a felony to drive with five or more license suspensions.

It was named for Angelica Nappi, who was killed in 2008 when a driver with seven suspensions ran a red light.

Angelica’s mom urged lawmakers to pass a law that made driving with five suspensions a felony instead of ten, which is what was on the books. That change was opposed by former Rochester Assemblymember David Gantt, who died in 2020.