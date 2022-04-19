HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Amtrak Public Relations Manager Beth Toll, Empire Service train 232 was on its way from Albany to New York Tuesday morning when it hit a tree on the track. The crash took place just south of Hudson, around 6:22 a.m.

The train got stuck after the incident, and passengers were transferred to train 234. Train 234 is picking up all downline customers on the route as well.

Passengers who are going from Poughkeepsie and Croton-Harmon to the City are able to take Metro North trains to Grand Central. Amtrak tickets will be honored on all Metro North trains Tuesday.