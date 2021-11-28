Gov. Hochul mandates booster availability at all NY nursing homes

(WTEN) — New York nursing homes will be required to make booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to all residents, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday.

The governor’s order comes as officials and health experts around the world monitor the spread of omicron, a new “variant of concern.”

“We’ve got to do everything we can to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. That means making sure everyone is able to get a booster. All nursing homes and adult care facilities will now be required to make booster doses available to all of their residents,” Hochul said in a tweet Sunday morning.

All nursing homes and adult care facilities will now be required to make booster doses available to all of their residents. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 28, 2021

The new COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529, or omicron, was first detected by scientists in South Africa. The World Health Organization held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, a label applied when a particular strain is especially virulent, transmissible or able to defeat public health measures.