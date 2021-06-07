Amber Alert: 9-month-old abducted in Harlem may be in ‘imminent danger’

An Amber Alert was issued for 9-month-old Mi Angel Gaines on June 7, 2021. (amber.ny.gov)

A 9-month-old girl abducted by her biological father in Harlem early Monday morning may be in “imminent danger,” according to officials.

Mi Angel Gaines was in a stroller on Eighth Avenue near West 131st Street when her father took her without permission around 2:50 a.m, police tweeted.

An Amber Alert was issues just after 1 p.m.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the Alert stated.

Gaines has long black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She is about 15 inches tall and weighs about 19 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.

The girl’s father and suspected abductor was identified as Antonio Armstrong.

Armstrong is about 22 years old, has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has a tattoo on his neck of a microphone.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct at 212-690-6315.