Albany man on ‘most wanted’ list after Capitol riot arrested in Florida

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The FBI has arrested two “most wanted” suspects in connection to the deadly January 6 riot. One of those is Jonathan Munafo, 34, of Albany, who is allegedly seen on video attacking a cop and was turned in by two (former) friends.

Authorities say the man responsible for one of the most egregious attacks on the Capitol is now in custody. He was arrested in Orlando, Florida on Monday.

Munafo was one of 10 suspects the FBI considered its most wanted from the insurrection on January 6. According to the Department of Justice, he faces the following charges:

Forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, or interfering with officer of U.S. government

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Engaging in disorderly conduct on restricted grounds with intent to disrupt official functions

Engaging in an act of physical violence against person/property on restricted grounds and while using a dangerous weapon

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

The FBI says body camera video shows Munafo ripping a riot shield from an officer’s hands and punching him in the face. Authorities also highlighted footage showing Munafo allegedly trying to use a wooden flagpole to break into the building. That footage is referenced in the criminal complaint against him.

Munafo’s social media accounts place him at multiple Trump rallies. Federal investigators said they identified him in part from an on-the-street interview he gave to ABC affiliate WMUR at a Trump rally in New Hampshire back in February 2020.

“President Trump is someone we want to back and show our support in any way possible. And if that means standing out here in the freezing cold for two days, we’ll do it,” Munafo said in the interview. He appears to be wearing the same hooded jacket in the interview and in the footage of the riot.

Munafo’s preliminary hearing in Orlando is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

