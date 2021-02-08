Albany deputy in serious condition after crash with truck on Central Avenue in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, a crash was reported on Central Avenue. It involved a crash between a semi-truck and an Albany County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, altering traffic and sending a Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital in serious condition.
NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno reports that Albany County Sheriff’s vehicle 432 and a Market 32 truck collided at the entrance to Colonie Plaza. The crash is causing all lanes of Central Ave. to be shut down.
The doors of the vehicle are knocked off the body of the car.
A little before 10 a.m., Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple Tweeted that a member of the sheriff’s office is in “serious condition,” but that the officer’s dog is fine.
