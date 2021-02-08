Albany deputy in serious condition after crash with truck on Central Avenue in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, a crash was reported on Central Avenue. It involved a crash between a semi-truck and an Albany County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, altering traffic and sending a Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital in serious condition.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno reports that Albany County Sheriff’s vehicle 432 and a Market 32 truck collided at the entrance to Colonie Plaza. The crash is causing all lanes of Central Ave. to be shut down.

An Albany County Sheriff’s vehicle and a Market 32 truck involved in a crash on Central Ave near the Price Chopper plaza. Working to get more details @WTEN pic.twitter.com/45fX985bah — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) February 8, 2021

The doors of the vehicle are knocked off the body of the car.

A little before 10 a.m., Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple Tweeted that a member of the sheriff’s office is in “serious condition,” but that the officer’s dog is fine.

Earlier today one of our members was involved in a serious PIA. He’s in serious condition @ AMC. His k9 is fine. Thank you to Col fire services for extricating him. Thank you CPD! Thank you everyone who reached out. Now please pray for my Sgt. pic.twitter.com/axC2KaYFYe — Craig D Apple (@CraigDApplesr) February 8, 2021

This story will be updated as information is known.