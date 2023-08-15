ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Avis Budget, who owns and operates car rental brands such as Avis Car Rental and Budget Rent a Car, was found unlawfully denying rental cars to customers across New York State, according to the NYS Attorney General’s Office.

State law prohibits rental vehicle companies from denying services to customers who do not have a credit card.

An Office of the Attorney General investigation revealed that 74 Avis Car Rental and Budget Rent a Car locations across the state told customers that a credit card was required to rent a vehicle. For instance, investigators say they visited Avis Budget locations in Buffalo and Amherst and were denied a car rental because they did not provide a credit card.

They add that many locations also had signs at their stores saying that they do not accept debit cards.

“Having a credit card is not a prerequisite to rent a car to get to work or go on a family trip to explore our great state,” said Attorney General James in a release. “Avis Budget put up unfair roadblocks for consumers who do not have a credit card and prevented them from renting cars. This practice unfairly harms low-income consumers and communities of color who are less likely to own a credit card, and no one should be discriminated against because of their credit or banking status. I encourage consumers to submit complaints and concerns to my office if they feel they have been treated unfairly or illegally.”

The Office of the Attorney General announced that the car rental company will now have to pay the state $275,000 in penalties, and the company will be required to update its employee training.

New Yorkers with consumer concerns are encouraged to file a complaint online with the OAG’s Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau or call 1-800-771-7755.