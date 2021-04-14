After Will Smith pulls film out of Georgia, Sen. Kennedy invites crew to Buffalo

Will Smith attends the premiere of “Gemini Man” in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2019, left, and director Antoine Fuqua appears during a photo session in Los Angeles on July 12, 2015. Smith and director Fuqua have pulled production of their runaway slave drama “Emancipation” from Georgia over the state’s recently enacted law restricting voting access. The film is largest and most high profile Hollywood production to depart the state since Georgia’s Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a law that introduced stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting. (AP Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Could Buffalo soon be spotting Will Smith in the Queen City? Sen. Tim Kennedy wants to see it happen.

Recently, Apple Studios and producers Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua pulled production of the film Emancipation out of Georgia. This was in response to recent, controversial changes in voting laws in the state.

“We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access,” Smith and Fuqua previously stated.

Sen. Kennedy has written a letter to Smith, Fuqua and Apple Studios, urging them to consider Buffalo as a place to pick up production.

In his letter, Kennedy not only touched on the recent films that have utilized the local region, but New York’s voting laws and reforms, as well.

“Buffalo and New York State stand ready to roll out the red carpet for Westbrook Inc, Fuqua Films Inc, and Apple Studios. For years, New York has served as a beacon of hope, embracing progressive values and prioritizing inclusive policy, including comprehensive voting reforms that increase voter participation and accessibility, and encourage more New Yorkers to seize the opportunity to make their voices heard. Paired with its extensive film and production capabilities, our region and state prove to be an ideal backdrop for any production that truly puts people first, and invests in the future of our democracy by valuing the liberties of all Americans.” Sen. Tim Kennedy

According to New York State’s Film Tax Credit Program, “production companies may be eligible to receive a fully refundable credit of 25 percent of qualified production costs and post-production costs incurred in New York State.”

