ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Angelica’s Law has been passed in the New York State Senate.

The bill would make it a felony to drive with five or more suspensions and was named for Angelica Nippi who was killed in a 2008 car crash.

The driver who ran a red light had seven license suspensions. Dawn Nippi, Angelica’s mother, had been fighting to get this law passed for 15 years.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I’ll be more excited once the Governor actually signs it, then I know it’s official. It really is a very exciting time. It’s something that has been in the making for 15 years, and I feel like we are at the point where we are reaping all of our hard work.”

All the bill needs is the Governor’s signature before it becomes law.