Advocates speak out against solitary confinement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday is the first day of the new state legislative session in Albany. Some legislators joined activist and advocated for an end to solitary confinement for inmates.

Advocates say solitary confinement can take a toll on their health. One mother lost her son to suicide after he was put in solitary confinement. “These are real people with real families,” Darlene McDay said. t effects their families and communities and so many people we’ve known for a long time to that solitary confinement is torture.”

Sen.Jessica Ramos (D-13) was also in attendance. “We begin by halting solitary confinement,” the senator said. “It is torture and what we should be looking at is how we can help those who need extra help.”

The HALT Act would eliminate solitary confinement all together, or limit the stay to 15 hours.