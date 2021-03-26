Advocates call on lawmakers to better protect staffers of public officials from sexual harassment

(WIVB) — Advocates are calling on New York State lawmakers to protect victims of sexual harassment.

The Sexual Harassment Working Group held an online press conference Friday pushing their legislative agenda, which includes helping staffers of public officials.

“We are unique in the sense that we are putting our whole life into our work. Public service doesn’t pay a lot but we dedicate our time or energy our emotions our life to this work and we deserve the same protections as every worker,” said Erica Vladimer of Sexual Harassment Working Group.

Organizers of the press conference say bringing together survivors of sexual harassment and talking about their experiences will be what spur change.