ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some community members are calling on expanded eligibility for the Empire State Child Tax Credit to be included in the state budget.

Advocates say the new legislation through various community organizations would provide greater benefits to more children by raising the maximum credit for children ages 4 and older from $330 to $500 and $1,000 for children under 4.

A single mom we spoke with says without financial assistance, it can be difficult to purchase all the necessities children require.

“Small children deserve a fresh start, a healthy stable start, and being able to provide that for her is really important to me,” Danielle said, “but oftentimes I’m put in situations where I have to kind of choose what’s a priority right now. And that’s not fun. It’s a difficult task. And it’s uncomfortable sometimes.”

An eligibility expansion to the Empire State Tax Credit was included in the Senate One-House Budget passed last week, but final budget negotiations are still underway.