SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Women’s Assembly and the Party for Socialism and Liberation’s Finger Lakes Branch announced an emergency rally in Seneca Falls on Friday following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Organizers of the rally said they want people to go out and demonstrate that a majority of Americans support abortion-rights and oppose the Supreme Court’s decision.

Although abortion will still be legal in New York, rally organizer Hannah Dickinson said that people should stand in solidarity with every woman across the U.S.

“We must stand up for all of the people who will be criminalized just for being pregnant,” Dickinson said. “Stand against the rash of vigilante, misogynistic violence this ruling will rain down on the most oppressed among us.”

Maureen North, an organizer with NARAL and the Party for Socialism and Liberation said she hopes people from across the region will come out to support abortion-rights.

“This is not a moment to despair,” North said in a statement. “We can use our rage and our solidarity to build the movement we need, and to unite across all movements to fight for a better world!”

The rally is set to being at 5 p.m. at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls.