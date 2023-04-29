ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As tax season concludes and spring cleaning begins, AARP says neither are complete until all outdated documents are safely shredded.

On Saturday in Rochester, AARP New York alongside Congressman Joe Morelle hosted a free shredding event to prevent scammers from obtaining personal data.

AARP New York will sponsor 27 “Fight Fraud. Shred It!” across New York State through June 3. They say this is in order to best coincide with people as they sort out their finances and clear old sensitive documents after Tax Day.

“Scammers are getting more sophisticated, and unfortunately, at-risk populations like seniors are more likely to be targeted,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “Securing your personal information is now more important than ever.

AARP New York notes that attendees must limit their material to three bags, and the events conclude when the two on-site trucks are full. They add this may mean the event will close early if trucks fill up.

Paper documents are the only permitted material. AARP New York says no magazines, newspapers, books, or cardboard are not permitted.

AARP recommends this spring-cleaning checklist from security experts to dispose of paper with sensitive information:

Old documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birthdate, signature, account numbers, passwords or PIN numbers.

Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts

Credit Cards: Preapproved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Investments: Investment account statements.

Obsolete ID cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports

All ‘Fight Fraud. Shred It” events are free charge, and open to the public. Information on all shredding events across New York State, as well as registration, is available here, or by calling (866) 227-7742.