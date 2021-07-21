9-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after Niagara Falls police say he was hit by an SUV Tuesday night.
Around 7:20 p.m., the boy was playing on the sidewalk on 16th St. when he ran after a ball in the road. After being struck by the vehicle, he was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
The boy was then transferred to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment of head and internal injuries.
As of Wednesday morning, there are no charges pending against the 57-year-old driver, who is cooperating with police in the investigation.
