NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Noting how hard it is for a working parent to make sure their child always has care, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a significant investment Monday morning.

$70 million has been designated for new childcare providers, Hochul announced.

“As a young mom, I had to leave my job because we couldn’t access affordable child care,” the Governor wrote on Twitter.

On the funding itself, Hochul tweeted “This will expand affordable options & deliver needed relief to confront higher costs of living.”

Getting into specifics, the Governor said this will create more than 12,000 new openings for parents looking for childcare. Nearly 600 of those slots will be for infants and toddlers.

Watch the full announcement in the video player above.