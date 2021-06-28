7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate in New York state 0.39%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Our state has come a long way in beating back this virus, but our work continues because we need to get every New Yorker vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Every shot in the arm brings us closer to defeating this beast once and for all, which is why we are continuing to work with our local partners across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly because it’s the best way to protect yourself and everyone else you care about.”



Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 55,334

Total Positive – 290

Percent Positive – 0.52%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%

Patient Hospitalization – 346 (+16)

Patients Newly Admitted – 55

Patients in ICU – 89 (4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 42 (-1)

Total Discharges – 184,745 (52)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 42,964

Total vaccine doses administered – 21,046,333

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,746

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 440,607

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, June 25, 2021 Saturday, June 26, 2021 Sunday, June 27, 2021 Capital Region 0.36% 0.31% 0.30% Central New York 0.41% 0.49% 0.51% Finger Lakes 0.40% 0.39% 0.45% Long Island 0.36% 0.36% 0.37% Mid-Hudson 0.33% 0.34% 0.34% Mohawk Valley 0.33% 0.36% 0.37% New York City 0.36% 0.39% 0.40% North Country 0.63% 0.66% 0.77% Southern Tier 0.44% 0.44% 0.42% Western New York 0.21% 0.26% 0.27% Statewide 0.36% 0.38% 0.39%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, June 25, 2021 Saturday, June 26, 2021 Sunday, June 27, 2021 Bronx 0.33% 0.33% 0.33% Kings 0.36% 0.38% 0.38% New York 0.29% 0.31% 0.32% Queens 0.35% 0.39% 0.41% Richmond 0.74% 0.79% 0.80%



Sunday, 290 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,096,940. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,733 4 Allegany 3,562 0 Broome 18,652 2 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,345 1 Chautauqua 8,961 0 Chemung 7,780 0 Chenango 3,512 1 Clinton 4,846 0 Columbia 4,073 0 Cortland 3,934 1 Delaware 2,393 1 Dutchess 29,507 3 Erie 89,660 9 Essex 1,595 0 Franklin 2,564 1 Fulton 4,427 1 Genesee 5,441 1 Greene 3,406 0 Hamilton 316 1 Herkimer 5,205 0 Jefferson 6,169 3 Lewis 2,822 1 Livingston 4,532 3 Madison 4,570 0 Monroe 69,146 16 Montgomery 4,256 1 Nassau 183,948 22 Niagara 20,057 1 NYC 939,702 156 Oneida 22,655 2 Onondaga 39,024 4 Ontario 7,410 0 Orange 48,405 7 Orleans 3,123 0 Oswego 7,639 0 Otsego 3,467 0 Putnam 10,628 2 Rensselaer 11,247 0 Rockland 47,014 3 Saratoga 15,404 1 Schenectady 13,217 0 Schoharie 1,699 2 Schuyler 1,082 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,664 2 Steuben 6,968 0 Suffolk 201,398 30 Sullivan 6,691 0 Tioga 3,841 1 Tompkins 4,358 0 Ulster 13,926 0 Warren 3,672 2 Washington 3,166 0 Wayne 5,794 0 Westchester 129,835 5 Wyoming 3,585 0 Yates 1,180 0



Sunday, three New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,961. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Chenango 1 New York 1 Schoharie 1

Sunday, 11,623 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,603 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: