ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hocul announced $50 million in funding to expand inpatient mental health services in the state of New York on Thursday.

As part of Hochul’s $1 Billion investment to transform the mental health continuum of care, this newly announced funding will go towards community-based hospitals to expand access to mental health treatment. The Office of Mental Health issued this funding and will provide awards of up to $5 million to cover design, property acquisition, and construction costs associated with this expansion.

Proposals include additional funding for Children’s Community Residences, Youth Assertive Community Treatment teams, funding for school-based and community-based mental health programs, 200 beds for youth with special needs at state-operated psychiatric centers, and more. The additional beds include 100 new inpatient beds, 25 forensic beds, and three new 25-bed transition to home units to help stabilize youth with complex mental needs.

Additional funding to Children’s Community Residences will allow youth to go to community schools and continue life in their neighborhoods. These residences will also focus on youth with child welfare involvement, reunifying them with their families and building networks to help them as they age.

The expansion of partial hospitalization and children’s day treatment programs will help young people who need intensive, daily treatment to address their mental health needs. These programs allow children to stay at home while receiving care in their schools or within community-based treatment settings.

The state also plans to develop more Youth Assertive Community Treatment Teams, adding to the current number which is 24. Six more are in the development process and OHM says they will fund 12 more. The first of these teams was created in 2022 to help young people with access to crisis care, psychotherapy, medication management, and skill-building.