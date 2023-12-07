NEW YORK (PIX11) — There will be hundreds of new laws introduced in New York next year, tackling issues from campus safety to the water service at New York City Housing Authority complexes.

There were 681 bills introduced in the Senate before they were passed and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year.

Here are five new laws that will be on the books starting Jan. 1, 2024:

Colleges will be required to post campus crime statistics on their websites and to investigate hate crimes. The institutions will also be responsible for informing students about how they plan to prevent hate crimes.

Lifeguards at pools, beaches, and children’s camps can be 15 years old if they are directly supervised.

NYCHA will have to give tenants written notice about water outages and when water is not safe for drinking or cooking.

Non-public schools will have to provide free menstrual products.

The minimum wage in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island will be $16.

There were nearly 50 bills that were vetoed, including one that would have required New York City to examine stormwater issues in southeast Queens.